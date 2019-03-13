Nord Stream 2 important for Europe, should be implemented — Austria’s OMV

By Trend





Austria’s OMV oil and gas company, one of Gazprom’s partners in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, believes that the pipeline project is important for Europe and should be implemented, a company spokesman told TASS, Trend reports.

When asked about the European Parliament’s report on the matter, OMV Corporate Spokesperson Andreas Rinofner said the document was a part of a political discussion, which his company prefers not to comment.

"We believe that this project is important for Europe and we fully support it," Rinofner said.

Earlier, the European Parliament approved a resolution on a report on the state of EU-Russia political relations, which claims that it will no longer view Russia as a strategic partner and urges to abandon the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters. The total cost of the project has been estimated at 9.5 bln euro. Gazprom’s European partners in the project are Germany’s Uniper and Wintershall, Austria’s OMV, France’s Engie and a British-Dutch oil and gas company Shell.