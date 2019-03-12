Qatar to buy Turkish tank Altay

By Trend





Turkey and Qatar have signed an agreement on the sale and purchase of a Turkish tank Altay, Deputy Chairman of Turkey’s Justice and Development Party Ali Ihman Yavuz said, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.

Yavuz noted that Qatar will acquire 100 tanks Altay.

“At the first stage, 40 tanks will be purchased,” said Yavuz.

However, Yavuz didn’t disclose details of the agreement and the timing of its implementation.

Turkey’s first domestic tank, Altay, was tested in July 2013. According to the test results, the tank fully meets the requirements and is suitable for mass production.