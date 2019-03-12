Talks on deal in search and rescue operations in Caspian Sea underway in Ashgabat

By Trend





The Turkmen Foreign Ministry is hosting a meeting of authorized representatives of the Caspian states to agree on a draft intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in conducting search and rescue operations in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen TV channel Altyn Asyr.

The organizers of the event, which will last until March 13, are the Turkmen Foreign Ministry and the State Enterprise for Caspian Sea Affairs under the President of Turkmenistan. Experts from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan are submitting their proposals to the text of the document.

Meetings on Caspian Sea issues are regularly held in Ashgabat. Recently, a meeting of authorized representatives of the protocol on cooperation in the field of safety of navigation in the Caspian Sea has been held.

In particular, the issues of application of the provisions of international documents in the field of safety of navigation, including the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), were considered.