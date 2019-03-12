Oil and Gas Refinery ceases operation in Iran

By Trend





The Piroozi Oil and Gas Refinery, located in Shahrud County of Iran’s northern Semnan Province, has ceased its operation, Trend reports referring to Tasnim News Agency.

The plant had to cease its operation because of not receiving fuel.

The fully private plant employed 680 people.

The Piroozi Oil and Gas Refinery was founded in 2013. The 1st phase of the plant was commissioned in 2015.

Each of the 3 phases of the plant were planned to produce 1,250 tons of oil daily.

The plant's fuel consisted of crude oil and gas, with its daily fuel supply being 13,000 barrels.