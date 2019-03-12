Lavrov’s visit to Turkey postponed until March 18

By Trend





Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Turkey has been postponed until March 18 due to the changes in the minister’s schedule, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed, Trend reported citing TASS.

"Due to the changes in the working schedule of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, we inform of the postponement of his working visit to Turkey in order to participate in the seventh session of the Joint Strategic Planning Group headed by the foreign ministers of both countries, from March 12 to March 18 in accordance with the Turkish side," the ministry informed.

During Thursday’s briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova informed that the ministers plan to exchange opinions on all items on the bilateral agenda. "During the upcoming talks, the ministers plan to hold a deep exchange of opinions on a wide variety of international and regional issues, including Syrian regulation, cooperation in the fight against terrorism and organized crime, the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, Transcaucasia, Central Asia, Ukraine, the Black Sea region," the diplomat informed.