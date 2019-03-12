Austrian president, Russian foreign minister to discuss Russia-EU relations on March 14

By Trend





Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on March 14, presidential spokesman Reinhard Pickl-Herk informed TASS on Monday, Trend reported.

"This Thursday [March 14], a short working meeting will take place between the minister [Sergey Lavrov] and the president [Alexander Van der Bellen]," Pickl-Herk noted.

According to him, Lavrov and Van der Bellen will discuss "bilateral economic relations, the EU and Russia, other international issues, including the Middle East issue." "They will also discuss the role of Vienna as the headquarters of international organizations," the spokesman added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova informed that on March 14, Lavrov would participate in the session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna.