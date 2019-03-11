US dollar rate in Uzbekistan continues to fall

By Trend





Uzbek Central Bank has published new exchange rates, which will be valid from March 12, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek Central Bank.

The dollar continues its fall this week. The US currency dropped by 18 soums. Starting from tomorrow, 1 US dollar will cost 8374 soums.

Euro faced the same fate. The cost of the European currency fell to 9410 soums 81 tiyin, decreasing by 135 soums compared with last week.

The Russian ruble fell slightly. Its cost decreased by 1 soum and amounted to 126 soums.