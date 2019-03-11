Istanbul Ataturk Airport to stop operating in early April

Istanbul Ataturk Airport will stop operating April 6, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media March 11.

The last flight from the Ataturk Airport will take place April 6 at 02:00 (GMT +3).

It was earlier reported that the process of dismantling and removal of equipment from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport to the new airport in Istanbul was postponed due to technical reasons until March 2019.

The opening ceremony of the new airport in Istanbul was held October 29, 2018.

The third airport was built near the Lake Terkos in northern Istanbul.

Limak-Kolin-Cengiz-MaPa-Kalyon consortium of companies won the tender for construction of the airport.

The first airport in Turkey was built in 1912 and was used for military purposes.

In 1953, Istanbul airport was opened for international flights for the first time, and in 1985 it was renamed in honor of the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.