Uzbekistan discusses production of pharmaceuticals with major Hungarian brand

By Trend





Uzbek Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade held meeting with the President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hungary Laszlo Parragh, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The main issues of discussion were systemic measures to expand bilateral cooperation between the business circles of Hungary and Uzbekistan.

In this regard, the importance of enhancing mutual visits of entrepreneurs was noted, for which the prospect of creating the Uzbek-Hungarian Business Council was worked out.

A separate meeting was held with Heinz Messinger, financial director of the Vienna Financial and Economic Forum, which brings together countries of Europe and the CIS. The plans to organize a number of business events for the business circles of Austria and Uzbekistan were discussed with him.

Among other things, they discussed the visit of Austrian delegation of businessmen to Uzbekistan, the regular meeting of the Uzbek-Austrian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation in Tashkent and the Uzbek-Austrian Investment Forum in Vienna with the involvement of large Uzbek business under the auspices of the Vienna Financial and Economic Forum.

Messinger, relying on the impressive experience in this field, stressed that the cycle of joint forums will enhance investment attractiveness, integrate financial and product markets and attract private capital to various projects and programs.

Negotiations with Tibor Horvath, a representative of Hungarian company Gedeon Richter, were promising; the organization of pharmaceutical production in Uzbekistan under a famous Hungarian brand was discussed.

An agreement was reached with the management of the company on a business visit to Uzbekistan in order to study the economic potential and industrial infrastructure of free pharmaceutical industrial zones, raw materials markets and the sale of finished products, as well as prospects for its implementation in neighboring countries.

The new phase of cooperation between Tashkent and Budapest is impossible without discussing the potential of creating additional transport corridors, therefore the meeting of the delegation with the head of the private airline company WizzAir, József Váradi, should be highlighted.

The airline is the third largest low-cost airline in Europe, operating flights to more than 250 destinations in 29 countries. Noting the attractiveness of direct flights between the capitals of two countries, József Váradi supported the necessity to study the civil aviation market of Uzbekistan for a clearer vision of the format and cooperation strategy. The management of the company will visit Uzbekistan in April-May of the current year.