Third industrial zone to appear in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent

By Trend





The third industrial zone will appear in the Kazakh city of Shymkent, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

"Due to the high occupancy of the existing industrial zones and the growing number of entrepreneurs wishing to start their production, there is a need to create a new industrial zone in Shymkent," said the Deputy Mayor of the city Danat Zhumin.

He noted that the new industrial zone Zhuldyz will be diversified – there will be projects of the construction industry, furniture industry, petrochemistry, metallurgy, etc. A total of 20 industrial enterprises are planned for the industrial zone.

"The new industrial zone will be located in the Zhuldyz residential area in Shymkent. A land plot of 76 hectares has already been selected and reserved. Currently, work is underway to make adjustments to the feasibility study and design estimates for the construction of its infrastructure and allocation of funds for these purposes," Zhumin said.

Construction of the engineering infrastructure is scheduled to begin this year, and commissioning is expected for next year.

"Creation of the new industrial zone will contribute to the development of the manufacturing industry, establish new high-tech production, expand the list of import-substituting and export-oriented products, attract investment in the city's economy, create new jobs and solve social problems of the region", said the deputy mayor of Shymkent.