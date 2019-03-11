Turkey abolishes import duty on potatoes

By Trend





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signed a decree abolishing the import duty on potatoes, Trend reports March 11 with reference to the newspaper Resmi Gazete.

The duty won’t be applied when importing potatoes in the volume of not less than 200,000 tons.

In February 2019, potato prices in Turkey increased by 6.7 percent.

President Erdogan has repeatedly stated that measures to combat entrepreneurs who artificially create shortage of potatoes in the markets will be strengthened.