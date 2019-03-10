Iran discloses number of people poisoned by counterfeit alcohol in Baneh county

By Trend

Seventeen people were poisoned after drinking counterfeit alcohol in Baneh county of Iran’s western Kurdistan province, Arash Rashidi, Director of the Healthcare Organization of Baneh county of Kurdistan province, said.



All these people were taken to the hospital, Rashidi added, Trend reports referring to IRNA.



Rashidi said that the number of those poisoned by alcoholic beverages is growing.

Two people died after drinking fake alcoholic drinks in Bukan county of West Azerbaijan province last week.