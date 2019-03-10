Flooding and blizzard affect over 10 Iranian provinces

By Trend

Severe flooding and blizzard covered 17 Iranian provinces, Mortaza Salimi, Chairman of the Relief and Rescue Organization of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, said.

The assistance was rendered to 3,300 Iranian citizens affected by flooding and blizzard, Salimi added, Trend reports referring to Fars News Agency.

Flooding and blizzard affected a total of 83 cities and settlements in Hamadan, Mazandaran, Tehran, Ardabil, West Azerbaijan, East Azerbaijan and other provinces.

Schools were closed in some provinces.