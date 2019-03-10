By Trend

Nine policemen have been killed in an attack on a village outpost in Ponnagyun township, Myanmar's Rakhine state with two others being injured, according to local police force on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The attack on the Yo Ta Yoke village police outpost occurred Saturday at 11:20 p.m. local time and the onslaught lasted for around half an hour.

The attack was launched by the Arakan Army, an official of the Rakhine state police headquarters told Xinhua. Some weapons were also taken away during the attack.