Uzbekistan, Russia discuss Program of Economic Cooperation for 2019-2024

By Trend

A meeting with delegation of Russian Ministry of Economic Development headed by Minister Maxim Oreshkin was held at the Uzbek Ministry of Finance, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

The meeting discussed the Program of Economic Cooperation between the Uzbek and Russian Governments for 2019-2024, the implementation of which is already yielding results. Active work is underway on 54 projects, in particular in such sectors as agrarian, fuel and energy and engineering.

Moreover, within the framework of agricultural development projects and increasing its export potential, joint optimization of the supply chains of agricultural products is planned through the creation of a network of wholesale distribution centers.

The importance of further development of bilateral relations between states was emphasized.

In connection with the implementation of systemic tax reforms aimed at creating more favorable conditions for both business and population of Uzbekistan, the usefulness of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia in terms of technical and advisory assistance was noted.

Another opportunity to develop contacts is to provide expert assistance from Russian Federal Service for State Registration, Cadaster and Cartography specialists to evaluate approaches in organizing work with maintaining and updating the cadaster of land plots and real estate objects, discussing the methodology and results of modeling the value of objects, the need for their refinement and optimization.

Furthermore, Russia's experience in privatization of land and real estate objects is interesting, as well as measures to protect the rights of owners, including in cases of buying land for state and public needs.