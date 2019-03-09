Kazakh tenge weakens against US dollar over week

By Trend

Over the past week, the national currency of Kazakhstan has weakened by 2.77 tenge against the US dollar at the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Trend reports via Kazakh media.

On Monday, March 4, the weighted average rate at the morning and afternoon sessions was 376.65 tenge per US dollar, and on Thursday, March 7, it was 379.42 tenge.

At the afternoon trading session of the US dollar on Friday, the minimum rate was 378.5 tenge per dollar, the maximum rate was 379.95 tenge, while the closing rate was 378.5 tenge.

The trading volume amounted to $52.11 million, while the number of currency transactions totaled 110.

Meanwhile, the official rate by the National Bank of Kazakhstan on March 8 is 379.42 tenge per US dollar. In the exchange offices of Astana and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US currency is 381 tenge.