Serbian, Russian deputy premiers discuss cooperation in energy, industry

The co-chairs of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee on trade, economic and scientific cooperation met in Belgrade on Wednesday to discuss the potential of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, industry and transport, the Serbian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports referring to TASS.

The meeting between Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dacic and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, was "held in a narrow format in the run-up to the 17th plenary session of the intergovernmental committee," the ministry said in a statement.

The participants discussed "the opportunities for cooperation in energy, industry, transport and infrastructure" and "the present state of affairs in bilateral relations."

"Both sides expressed their particular satisfaction with the growing economic cooperation and the fact that the trade between Moscow and Belgrade topped $3 billion in 2018," the statement reads.

Prior to the meeting, Borisov said Russian-Serbian relations were "truly strategic by nature."

"Serbia was and will be Russia’s key trade and economic partner in the Balkan region and Europe. We highly appreciate the dynamics of bilateral dialogue at all levels," the Russian deputy premier said.

He also described Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Serbia on January 17 as a milestone in the development of bilateral relations, and confirmed Russia’s readiness to implement the agreements reached during the visit.