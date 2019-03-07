Iranian trade delegation visits Turkey

By Trend





A trade delegation comprising 20 economic agents from Iran's Tehran and Alborz provinces visited Turkey, with Raheem Banamullahi, head of the Alborz Province Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture and head the trade delegation, informing IRNA about the visit in advance, Trend reports.

According to Banamullahi, the purpose of the visit is to attend the Food-Tech Eurasia 2019 – 14th International Food and Beverage Technologies Fair held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Banamullahi said that the visit took place on the official invitation of the exhibition organizers.

Banamullahi added that Iranian food product exports to Turkey will also be discussed during the visit.

The Food-Tech Eurasia 2019 – 14th International Food and Beverage Technologies Fair will be held in Istanbul between March 7-10, 2019.