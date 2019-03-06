TODAY.AZ / World news

Belarusian president calls for mutually respectful relations with NATO

06 March 2019 [14:48] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday called for the establishment of mutually respectful relations with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Trend reports referring to Xinhua.

Neither Belarus nor its neighbors need dividing lines, Lukashenko said while meeting with country's high-ranking officials.

Lukashenko said Lithuania, Latvia and Poland bordering with Belarus are NATO members, and "Ukraine is eager to join it."

Lukashenko said it is necessary to establish mutually respectful relations with NATO which would strengthen the security of the country. "We should not look at them as enemies," he added.

He also stressed the Western and Eastern vectors of the Belarusian foreign policy should balance each other.

