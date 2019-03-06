Turkey opens 2 border gates with Syria

By Trend





Turkey's border gate in the southeastern province of Kilis, near the Syrian border, is reopened on Tuesday after eight years, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Beforehand, Turkish drivers were transferring their loads to other trucks with Syrian license plates.

With the reopening, some 50 Turkish trucks have crossed the Oncupinar border gate within a few hours.

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan announced that an additional border gate will be opened in the southeastern province of Hatay.

"The Olive Branch border gate is prepared, hopefully, it will be functioning next week," she said referring to the border gate between southern Hatay province and Syria's Afrin district.