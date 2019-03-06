Turkmenistan, Georgia ready to expand exports, imports

By Trend





Turkmen deputy prime minister and foreign minister Rashid Meredov met with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani in Bucharest, Romania, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed the prospects for partnership in the trade and economic sphere and drew attention to the potential for expanding export-import operations, the report said.

In this regard, an agreement was reached on holding regular meetings of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian commission for economic cooperation in the near future.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and international topics of mutual interest. Following the talks, a cooperation program was signed, which provides for political consultations.

Turkmenistan ranks fourth in the world in terms of natural gas reserves. Ashgabat and Tbilisi are studying projects to create a transport and transit infrastructure between the Caspian and Black Sea regions, the use of which will make it possible to ensure broad inter-regional integration with Europe and the Middle East.