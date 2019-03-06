Turkey reveals inflow of Central Asia tourists in January 2019

By Trend





In January 2019, citizens of Turkmenistan accounted for the biggest share of those who visited Turkey from the countries of Central Asia, Trend reports referring to Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

In January 2019, 21,100 tourists from Turkmenistan arrived in Turkey, which is 38.55 percent more compared to the same month of 2018.

The share of Turkmen citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in January 2019 was 1.37 percent.

In January 2019, Turkey was visited by 59,500 tourists from the states of Central Asia - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

In January 2019, 14,200 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Turkey, which is 28.10 percent more compared to the same month of 2018.

The share of tourists of Kazakhstan in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in January 2019 was 0.93 percent.

During the reported period, 9,100 tourists from Kyrgyzstan visited Turkey, which is 5.28 percent more compared to January 2018. The share of Kyrgyz citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in January 2019 was 0.59 percent.

According to the ministry, in January 2019, 15,100 tourists from Uzbekistan arrived in Turkey, which is 1.31 percent less compared to the same period in 2018.

The share of Uzbek citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in January 2019 was 0.98 percent.

In January 2019, 1.539 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 5.33 percent more compared to January 2018.

Over 918,000 tourists visited Istanbul and 116,000 tourists traveled Antalya in this period.

Most of the tourists, who visited Turkey in January, came from Bulgaria (113,800) and Georgia (112,300).