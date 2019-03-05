Kazakhstan, Tajikistan to increase number of flights

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Relations between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan are based on a solid historical base and have a long history. Today, two independent fraternal states build relations on the basis of mutually beneficial partnership and friendly relations.

Airlines of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan increase the number of flights between countries from 18 to 32 flights per week, reports the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee.

The flights will be increased along the route Almaty - Dushanbe to 12 flights a week, on the route Astana - Dushanbe up to 6 flights a week, on the rest routes between Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Taraz and Dushanbe, Khujand, Kurgan-Tube, Kulyab to 14 flights in a week.

The aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan reached such an agreement at the talks with the participation of representatives of Air Astana, SCAT, Tajik Air and Somon Air.

Airlines of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan also had the opportunity to enter into commercial agreements (code sharing, provision of a block of seats, etc.) between themselves and third-country airlines.

"For the development of transit passenger traffic through Kazakhstan, the issue of opening direct flights between the regional airports of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan is being worked out," the Civil Aviation Committee reported.

Currently, on the basis of the agreements reached, Kazakh airlines are planning to increase the number of regular flights between the cities of Astana, Almaty and Dushanbe from the spring-summer navigation of 2019.

Earlier, Somon Air increased the frequency of flights on the route Dushanbe - Khujand - Dushanbe in January 2019.

The management of the company made such a decision in connection with the temporary closure of the Dushanbe-Khujand road for the passage of motor transport in order to satisfy the transportation needs of the population.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan were established on January 7, 1993.

According to the Statistics Agency of Tajikistan, the volume of mutual trade between the two countries was $ 836.5 million in 2018. Kazakhstan and Tajikistan intend to increase trade turnover to $ 1 billion in 2019 and $ 2 billion in 2020.

Kazakhstan mainly exports grain, flour, sunflower oil, construction and paintwork materials, petroleum gases and gaseous hydrocarbons, petroleum and petroleum products to Tajikistan. Tajikistan send to Kazakhstan vegetables, fruits, ores and concentrates of lead, zinc, copper.

Today, over 80 joint ventures with Kazakh investors are operating in Tajikistan.

The two countries closely coordinate their foreign policy efforts on a multilateral basis, in the framework of international and regional organizations such as the UN, OSCE, CIS, CSTO, SCO.



