Russia to assist Uzbekistan’s accession to WTO

The Uzbek delegation discussed the issues of promoting the process of country's accession to WTO at Russian Ministry of Economic Development, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The course of implementation of projects included in the intergovernmental program of economic cooperation for 2019-2024 was reviewed. The dialogue was devoted to the possibilities of increasing industrial cooperation between economic entities of the two countries.

The talks also discussed issues of assistance of Russian partners in the process of Uzbekistan’s accession to the WTO.

Uzbekistan received observer status in the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade in June 1994. The working inter-ministerial committee on accession to WTO was formed in 1998.

At the end of November 2017, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that the country resumed work on joining WTO.

Earlier it was reported that in 2019 a meeting of the Turkic Business Council and business forum will be held in Tashkent (Uzbekistan).