Regional seminar on Caspian Sea issues underway in Turkmenistan

By Trend





A regional seminar entitled “Caspian Sea - Sustainable Development and Management” is being held in Turkmenistan’s Caspian resort town of Awaza, and will last until March 15, Trend reports referring to the Turkmenistan State News Agency.

The event, organized by the Foreign Ministry and the State Enterprise for Caspian Sea Affairs under the President of Turkmenistan, in cooperation with the International Ocean Institute (IOI), is attended by experts from the Caspian littoral states.

IOI Director Antonella Vassallo and Advisor to Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO Yuriy Olyunin are among the honored guests.

The seminar program includes consideration of such issues as the law of the sea, maritime policy, sea pollution, development of Caspian resources, preservation of its biodiversity and biological resources, coastal zones, integrated coastal zone management and marine spatial planning.

The main objective of the forum, which is being held for the seventh time in Awaza, is to preserve the unique Caspian ecosystem, its rich biodiversity and coastal landscapes.

The Caspian Sea is the world's largest inland water body, not connected to the oceans and has a climate-forming significance. It is unique in having carried a diverse relict flora and fauna, including the world's largest herd of sturgeon.