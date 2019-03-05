Iran, Kazakhstan to sign MoU on Sport cooperation

By Trend





The head of the Olympic Committee of Iran says that in the near future, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between Tehran and Almaty will be signed, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri on Monday on the sidelines of the 38th General Assembly of the Asian Olympic Council, in a meeting with the Vice-Chairman of the Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan pointed to the sports position of Tehran-Almaty in Asia, adding that in order to benefit from the sporting experiences of the two countries in the future, in the foreseeable future a memorandum on sport will be signed

Kazakh official, for his part, told the chairman of the Olympic Committee of Iran that the boxing and sailing federations are now ready to cooperate with Tehran, and the winter sports facilities will be available to various skies or winter sports teams of Iran to host the Iranian winter sports camps.

In another development, the President of the Asian Olympic Council (OCA) awarded Special Honor of Competence to senior manager and veteran of Iran's sport Bahram Afsharzadeh in the honor of many years of valuable and consistent strives.

The thirty-eighth General Assembly of the Asian Olympic Council (OCA) opened Saturday evening with the speech of Ahmed Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, chairman of the council, with the participation of members of the Executive Board of OCA and representatives of the Asian National Olympic Committees.

Afsharzadeh, Five-time Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Iran, head of the former baseball, weightlifting and gymnastics federations of Iran, was also the 5-time chairman of the Committee on Information and Statistics of the Asian Olympic Council, and provided valuable services to Iran and Asia.