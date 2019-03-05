Gazprom has no plans to participate in Balkan Gas Hub project

By Trend





Gazprom does not plan to participate in the Balkan Gas Hub project, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian gas holding Alexei Miller told reporters on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Gazprom does not take part in this project. All our gas resources in this region are contracted on a long-term basis," the top manager said.

Bulgaria is pushing forward the initiative of building the Balkan gas distribution center on its territory. It is planned that gas will be accumulated and redistributed in Bulgaria owing to further gas connectors with adjacent countries. The European Commission allocated about 1 mln euro to Bulgaria in 2017 for development of a feasibility study.