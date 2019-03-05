Netherlands recalls envoy to Iran for consultations

By Trend





The Netherlands government has recalled its envoy to Iran Jacques Werner for consultations over expulsion of two Dutch officials by Tehran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok in a Twitter message said that the decision has been made in the wake of expelling two Dutch officials from the embassy.

He added that the expulsion is not acceptable and is negative for the development of bilateral relations.

This is while the Dutch government has earlier expelled two Iranian diplomats.