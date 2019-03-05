Turkmenistan adopts law on environmental audit

By Trend





Turkmen parliament has adopted a law on environmental audit, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen government.

The document defines the legal and organizational basis for conducting an environmental audit and is aimed at improving the environmental foundation and effectiveness of business entities.

Environmental audit is an independent, comprehensive, documented assessment of compliance by enterprises, organizations and institutions with the requirements of the laws of Turkmenistan, norms, regulations and standards in the field of environmental protection and environmental safety, as well as the requirements of international environmental standards, preparation of conclusions on the status of this activity and recommendations to improve it.

The environmentally friendly technologies are being introduced in the oil and gas sector, power industry, chemical industry, transport, other areas and industries of Turkmenistan, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

Targeted steps are being taken in order to rationally use water, land and biological resources, preserve biological diversity and natural landscapes and combat desertification.