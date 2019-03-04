Uzbekistan, Egypt intend to set up JVs for fruit processing

By Trend

The Uzbek-Egyptian business forum was held on March 1, 2019 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan during the visit of Egyptian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry of Egypt, Ahmed Taha Boraya, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The event was attended by representatives of business circles of the two countries: officials of more than 40 Egyptian companies, such as "Techno Marble", "El-Garhy Steel Group", "Delta pharma Bio (Bioneer)", "Ready Made Garments Export Council", "Nile" Agricultural Ind. Co " and others joined the delegation to discuss bilateral cooperation and enhance business ties in various areas, including the production of building materials, pharmaceuticals, food products as well as expanding cooperation in the tourism sector.

In his welcoming speech, the head of the delegation noted that Uzbekistan is a key partner for Egypt in Central Asia.

"Egypt was one of the first Arab countries to recognize the independence of Uzbekistan and was the first state to open its embassy in Tashkent in 1993. We are confident that Egypt can become the gateway of Uzbekistan to Africa, and in turn, Uzbekistan can serve as our exit to the region of Central Asia. "

Taha expressed his sincere appreciation to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for paying special attention to expanding investment and trade cooperation with Egypt. "We look forward to the visit of the Uzbek President to our country and hope that it can take place in the near future," he stressed.

Egyptian Ambassador Amani Al-Itr praised Uzbekistan for the reforms, for the introduction of market mechanisms for foreign exchange regulation, and the creation of favorable conditions for doing business. She stressed that the past year was a landmark in relations between Egypt and Uzbekistan as visit of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi to Uzbekistan in 2018 was historic, opened a new page in bilateral relations and laid a solid foundation for bringing economic cooperation to a new level of strategic partnership.

Within the framework of business forum, bilateral negotiations and cooperation exchange in the format of "B2G" and "B2B" were organized, resulting in agreements in the development of tourism infrastructure and pharmaceuticals. It is also planned to increase the supply of fruits, vegetables, nuts and dried fruits, set up joint ventures for the processing of fruits and vegetables and the production of natural jams and pastes.