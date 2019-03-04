Iran to halt Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant’s operation for repair

By Trend





Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, located in Iran’s Bushehr province, has temporarily ceased its activity for repair and fuel replacement, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said.

According to the program, Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has been recently shut down for about two months, Kamalvandi added, Trend reports referring to Iran’s iranenergy website.

Kamalvandi added that this work was carried out in coordination with the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization and the Energy Ministry.

It would have been better for the plant to carry out this work in summer. Annual repair usually accounts for March to prevent electricity shortages, he said.