Turkey eyes to increase number of foreign tourists

By Trend





By 2023, Turkey intends to increase the number of foreign tourists to 70 million people, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey told Trend March 4.

Turkey has great potential to attract tourist flow into the country, according to the ministry.

It was noted that the conditions created in Turkey for tourists are ideal, and, of course, this will lead to an increase in the number of foreign tourists.

In 2018, Turkey was visited by 39.488 million foreign tourists.

In January 2019, 1.539 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 5.33 percent more compared to January 2018.

Over 918,000 tourists visited Istanbul and 116,000 tourists traveled to Antalya in this period.

Most of the tourists, who visited Turkey in January, came from Bulgaria (113,800) and Georgia (112,300).