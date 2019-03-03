Tomato prices cause inflation in Uzbekistan

By Trend:

In February 2019, fruit and vegetable products became the leader in price increase in Uzbekistan which led to a general increase in inflation in the consumer sector at 1.6 percent, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

In the last month of winter, food prices rose by 2 percent compared to January. Fruits and vegetables' cost increased by 4 percent. In particular, tomatoes added 12.5 percent, cucumbers - 9.5 percent, watermelons - 7.1 percent, melons - 6 percent, pears and grapes - 5.5 percent, apples - 3.1 percent.

The State Statistics Committee placed public catering at the second position, the cost of which increased on average by 3.3 percent. Dairy products are in the third place.

Among the foodstuffs, in annual terms, rice rose in price most of all - by 56.2 percent. Moreover, among the drivers of inflation are bread products (28.3 percent), meat (19.5 percent), catering (18.7 percent) and dairy products (15.6 percent).

Non-food products rose in February by 1.5 percent. The prices for communication devices have risen sharply - by 9.5 percent per month. The cost of basic household goods and electrical appliances increased by 5.8 percent, detergents - by 5.7 percent. The prices for automotive fuel have decreased, however, by only 0.1 percent. In particular, propane dropped by 1 percent.

Non-food products increased in price by 10.7 percent compared to February 2018.