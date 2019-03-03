Kazakhstan's industrial products slightly rise in price

By Trend:

Prices of industrial products in Kazakhstan, taking into account production services, increased by 0.1 percent in February compared to January, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

At the same time, compared to the beginning of the year, prices fell by 1.1 percent, and in January-February this year they increased by 8.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry, since the beginning of the year the prices of the mining industry products decreased by 1.6 percent, and in the processing industry they have increased by 0.5 percent. Manufactured products fell in price by 1.2 percent, and industrial services - by 0.9 percent.

In particular, the price of liquefied propane and butane dropped by 5.3 percent, gasoline - by 5.1 percent, oil - by 2.6 percent, fuel oil - by 1.4 percent, while coal rose in price by 7.8 percent, natural gas - by 1.9 percent and metal ores - by 1.4 percent.

At the same time, prices declined for aluminium (2.9 percent), copper (2.1 percent), zinc (1.9 percent), rolled ferrous metals (1.6 percent), ferroalloys (0.9 percent), while the prices of noble metals and lead rose by 5.5 and 4.7 percent, respectively.

As for food products, prices increased for rice (10.3 percent), cereals (7.9 percent), pasta (5.8 percent), wheat flour (5.1 percent), rye flour (3.7 percent) and vegetable oil (2.5 percent).

Prices also rose for livestock meat (2.4 percent), dairy products (1.9 percent), fish (1.5 percent), bread (0.7 percent) and tea (0.6 percent), while poultry meat and sugar fell in price by 0.6 and 0.2 percent, respectively.