Turkmen ambassador in Kuwait appointed

By Trend





Serdarmammet Garajaev has been appointed as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan in Kuwait, according to the Turkmen presidential decree, Trend reports March 2.

The diplomat will also remain the head of the diplomatic mission of Turkmenistan in the UAE.

During the official visit of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Kuwait in March 2018, a solid package of bilateral documents was signed. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Turkmengas State Concern and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

In addition, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the government of Turkmenistan and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development was signed.

At the summit talks in Kuwait, the parties considered the possibility of establishing joint ventures in the manufacturing sector based on mutual investments, and partnerships in such spheres as metallurgy.

Energy, trade, investment, transport and communication, chemical industry, textile industry and agriculture, health care and high technology are areas of cooperation among the two states designed for long-term prospects.

Turkmenistan is also interested in discussing issues related to the participation of large financial and investment structures of the Middle East in the implementation of Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline (TAPI) project.