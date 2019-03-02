Kazakh tenge stable against US dollar over week

By Trend





Over the past week, the national currency of Kazakhstan has strengthened by 0.27 tenge against the US dollar at the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Trend reports via Kazakh media.

On Monday, Feb. 25, the weighted average rate at the morning and afternoon sessions was 376.17 tenge per US dollar, and on Friday, March 1, it was 375.9 tenge.

At the afternoon trading session of the US dollar on Friday, the minimum rate was 374.8 tenge per dollar, the maximum rate was 378.2 tenge, while the closing rate was 377.5 tenge.

The trading volume amounted to $95.2 million, while the number of currency transactions totaled 207.

Meanwhile, the official rate by the National Bank of Kazakhstan on March 2 is 375.9 tenge per US dollar. In the exchange offices of Astana and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US currency is 379 tenge.