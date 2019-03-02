Turkmenistan building plant for reinforced concrete products manufacturing

By Trend





The Turkmen company Aga Gurlushik has begun construction of a plant for the manufacture of reinforced concrete products in the Gokdepe district of Ahal region of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET).

The design capacity of the plant is 500,000 meters of concrete pipes with a diameter of 300-1,200 millimeters.

The high-tech equipment, which is planned to be installed at the plant, will make it possible to manufacture products based on environmentally friendly technologies, the report said.

Production of cement is the priority direction of the building materials industry in Turkmenistan. The country’s plants produce Portland cement, grouting and sulphate resistant cement. Besides, the metallurgical and gas concrete plants in Owadandepe town in the Ahal region, also contribute to the diversification of the national economy.

Turkmen plants produce reinforced blocks, expanded clay, precast reinforced concrete products, ceramic bricks, facing slabs. Plants of large-panel housing construction designed for the production of reinforced concrete structures for the construction of multi-storey residential buildings and cottage-type houses have significantly increased their potential. The output of ceramic bricks, fittings, metal profiles, plastic and fiberglass pipes increased.