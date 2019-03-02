Kazakhstan sees slight inflation

By Trend





Inflation in Kazakhstan made up 0.8 percent in January-February 2019, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

According to the Statistics Committee, prices for food increased by 2.8 percent compared to the beginning of the year, non-food products – by 0.6 percent, while prices for services decreased by 1.5 percent.

Since the beginning of 2019, prices have risen for fresh vegetables (28.1 percent), flour (4.1 percent), rice (3.1 percent), frozen fish and fresh fruit (2.6 percent each), rennet cheese (2.3 percent), eggs, bread and poultry meat (2 percent each), etc.

Tobacco products rose in price by 4.4 percent, soft drinks – by 2.2 percent and alcoholic beverages – by 2 percent.

At the same time, decline in prices was recorded for granulated sugar (2.7 percent), buckwheat (1.3 percent), and cottage cheese (0.8 percent).

Prices also increased for pharmaceuticals (1.9 percent), textiles (1.4 percent), personal goods and cars (1.3 percent each), furniture and household items, washing and cleaning products, clothing and shoes (1.1 percent each), and household appliances (1 percent).

Gasoline prices dropped by 2.6 percent, coal – by 1.8 percent, and diesel fuel – by 0.8 percent.

At the same time, prices for legal services and personal vehicle insurance rose by 5 percent each, health services – by 1.8 percent, catering – by 1.1 percent, cable television – by 1 percent, hairdressing and personal care services – by 0.8 percent.