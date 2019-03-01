Russian, Japanese diplomats to hold talks on March 5 — agency

By Trend





Russian-Japanese consultations between deputy foreign ministers will be held in Moscow on March 5, Kyodo News reported on Friday, citing the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affair, Trend reports referring to TASS.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori will take part in the consultations, Kyodo News reported. They are expected to share their positions on the development of the peace treaty between the two states.

On February 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono agreed at a meeting in Moscow that their deputies Igor Morgulov and Takeo Mori will hold consultations on the peace treaty in the coming weeks. A round of strategic dialogue between the first deputy ministers is scheduled for April 2.

Russia and Japan have been negotiating since the middle of the past century to develop a peace treaty on World War II results. In November 2018 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to galvanize this process based on the bilateral Joint Declaration as of October 19, 1956, which states the end of war between the two states and the restoration of their diplomatic and consular relations. The Soviet government also agreed to give to Japan Shikotan Island and some small uninhabited islands of Lesser Kuril Chain under the condition that they will be transferred under Tokyo’s control after the signing of the peace treaty. The declaration was ratified by the two states’ parliaments on December 8, 1956.