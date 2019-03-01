Kyrgyz government expects to get deficit-free budget

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The budget of Kyrgyzstan is always calculated based on the program of socio-economic development of the republic for the next three years. The document is prepared by the Ministry of Economy.

The Government of Kyrgyzstan expects to receive a deficit-free budget in 2020, said Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Muhammedkaliy Abylgaziev during the conference “National Dialogue on Regional Development” in Bishkek.

The prime minister noted that in the social sphere, new facilities are being built, road infrastructure is developing in the regions, roads are being built in many villages not only at the expense of the Republican budget but also at the expense of the local budget.

He stated that Kyrgyz administration cut government spending, adding that the budget deficit has been reduced from 23 billion soms ($330 million) to 10 billion soms ($143.5 million).

Abylgaziev told that the government expects to get a deficit-free budget in 2020.

The head of government said that in the Doing Business ranking, Kyrgyzstan ranked 73rd, rising from 77th place, adding that the goal is to enter the top 50 countries.

‘‘For those who want to start their business in our country, we are creating and will continue to work on creating favorable conditions,” the head of government noted.

The prime minister also stressed that one of the main tasks inherent in the ideology of the government is the creation of jobs.

Abylgaziev informed that due to the lack of jobs in rural areas, the majority of young citizens of working age are forced to go to other countries in search of work.

‘‘Today in the countries of near and far abroad about 730,000 of the compatriots work. Despite all the difficulties, we will continue to take measures aimed at creating jobs in the country and bringing young people home,” concluded the Prime Minister.

In contrast with the forecast for 2018, growth is expected in all sectors of the economy in 2019.

According to the budget forecasts, Kyrgyzstan will remain dependent on imports. Its volume is twice the export. Thus, in 2019, the foreign trade turnover is expected to be $ 7.2 billion: exports - $ 2 billion, imports - $ 5.2 billion.

The expenses of the Kyrgyz budget in 2019, excluding financial assets, are projected at 158.4 billion soms ($2.27 billion), or 26.2 percent to GDP.

In general, the draft Republican budget for 2019 is characterized by a social orientation, dependence on external sources of financing, a deficit and the need to contain public debt.