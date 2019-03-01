Iran pledges continuation of space program

By Trend





Head of Iran's Space Agency Morteza Barari said on Thursday that space is a human heritage and Iran is determined to continue its activities in the field and never pay attention to what other countries might say, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Barari said it will be among every nations desire to be self-sufficient in space industries and based on international protocols and treaties all countries enjoy equal rights in taking advantage of such capability.

Space is regarded as a suitable opportunity to attain more welfare development and social services, he said, adding that growth of space economy in the past ten years has increased over 6.5 folds compared to the average global economic growth.

Iran is among few countries that have access to complete space technologies, he said.