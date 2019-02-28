Iran upgrading 3 satellites for launch

By Trend





Iran is upgrading its 3 satellites set to be launched next year (begins March 21, 2019), Morteza Barari, director of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) and deputy minister of Information and Communications Technology, told journalists, Trend reports referring to Fars News Agency.

Barari hopes the Zafar and Pars 1 remote-sensing satellites and the Nahid 1 telecommunications satellite will be launched into the orbit.

Responding to the failures of Iranian satellites, Barari added that good achievements are being made in the development of Iran's space program.

Iran launched its Payam satellite on January 15, 2019, followed by a launch of another one on February 6 – however, the satellites did not reach the orbit.