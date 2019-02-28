Turkey ready to mediate between Pakistan, India

Turkey is ready to become a mediator between Pakistan and India, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey is concerned about the exacerbation of the situation between the two countries.

The minister added that Turkey calls on the parties to decrease tensions.

On Feb. 26 morning, Indian Air Force fighter jets attacked a big training camp of the Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistani part of Kashmir. As a result of the air raid, many militants were eliminated, their vehicles, weapons and ammunition were completely destroyed.

Indian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vijay Gokhale said that a preemptive strike was "absolutely necessary" because the group was preparing suicide attacks in various parts of India.

Moreover, according to New Delhi’s opinion, Pakistan has not yet taken any practical steps to eliminate the infrastructure of terrorists on its territory.

The crisis in relations between India and Pakistan sharply worsened after Feb. 14, when a suicide bomber blew himself up near paramilitary policemen in Jammu and Kashmir in northern India. Forty-five people were killed as a result of the attack.

According to New Delhi, responsibility for the attack was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed.

India accused Pakistan of supporting terrorist groups. Islamabad dismissed the allegations as “unsubstantiated,” suggesting New Delhi to conduct joint investigation into the incident.