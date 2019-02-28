Aircraft of Turkish Airlines returns to Istanbul due to India-Pakistan tensions

By Trend





A cargo plane of Turkish Airlines was forced to return due to strained relations between India and Pakistan, Trend reports via Turkish media.

The plane flying from Istanbul to Chennai, due to the closure of Pakistan's airspace, returned to Istanbul.

Reports also noted that currently a number of flights from Istanbul to Pakistan have been canceled.

The Pakistani authorities completely closed the country's airspace on Feb. 27 against the background of aggravated relations with India.

On Feb. 26 morning, Indian Air Force fighter jets attacked a big training camp of the Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistani part of Kashmir. As a result of the air raid, many militants were eliminated, their vehicles, weapons and ammunition were completely destroyed.

Indian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vijay Gokhale said that a preemptive strike was "absolutely necessary" because the group was preparing suicide attacks in various parts of India.

Moreover, according to New Delhi’s opinion, Pakistan has not yet taken any practical steps to eliminate the infrastructure of terrorists on its territory.

Acting foreign secretary of Pakistan summoned Chargé d'Affaires of the embassy of India in Islamabad and stressed that India’s aggression poses a threat to peace and stability in the region and Islamabad will give an adequate response to it at its convenience.

The crisis in relations between India and Pakistan sharply worsened after Feb. 14, when a suicide bomber blew himself up near paramilitary policemen in Jammu and Kashmir in northern India. Forty-five people were killed as a result of the attack.

According to New Delhi, responsibility for the attack was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed.

India accused Pakistan of supporting terrorist groups. Islamabad dismissed the allegations as “unsubstantiated,” suggesting New Delhi to conduct joint investigation into the incident.