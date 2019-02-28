Iran, Russia sign cooperation document in transit field

By Trend





Iranian and Russian officials on Wednesday signed a cooperation document in field of road transportation, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Manouchehr Salmanzadeh, an official affiliated to Iran's Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization and Tatiana Yugeniuna, an official from the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in field of road transportation.

According to the agreement, the two countries would facilitate road transportation between the two countries and would improve the infrastructure in this sector.