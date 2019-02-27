Kazakhstan to allocate additional $928M for road construction

By Trend





Expansion of the network of modern local roads is a key task for the government of Kazakhstan, said President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

"I have instructed to allocate additional 350 billion tenge for these purposes. If this money is normally used, the state of 95 percent of roads of regional and district importance can improve by 2025," he said.

"We have built and reconstructed more than 14,000 kilometers of roads, 2,500 kilometers of railways, airports and seaports," Nazarbayev said.

"We need to continue the construction of basic roads, the intraregional and district ones. This is very important for the country's economy," he said.

($1 = 378.04 tenge on Feb.27)