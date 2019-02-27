27.02.2019
17:12
27 February 2019 [14:20]
Kazakhstan to allocate additional $928M for road construction
27 February 2019 [11:18]
EU could grant Britain short Brexit delay: officials
26 February 2019 [15:15]
Discussion of Lapis Lazuli transit project scheduled at regional level in Ashgabat
26 February 2019 [14:36]
Poland, Uzbekistan to implement joint projects in agricultural sector
26 February 2019 [14:23]
Iran, Turkey begin Jolfa-Chesmeh Soraya railway exploration
26 February 2019 [14:14]
US, Uzbekistan sign protocol on cooperation in trade, investment fields
26 February 2019 [13:52]
Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif resigns
26 February 2019 [13:41]
What new flights will Kazakhstan launch this year?
26 February 2019 [13:37]
Turkmenistan introducing digital system on goods turnover
