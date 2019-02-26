Discussion of Lapis Lazuli transit project scheduled at regional level in Ashgabat

By Trend





There are plans to hold a meeting of transport ministers and heads of customs services of the states participating in the Lapis Lazuli project in May 2019 in Ashgabat, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen government.

The agreement between Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Turkmenistan on transit and transport cooperation (Lazurit or Lapis Lazuli) was signed Nov. 15, 2017.

In November 2018, the Avaza National Tourist Zone in the city of Turkmenbashi hosted the International Conference of Ministers of Transport of the States Parties to the Agreement on Transit and Transport Cooperation (Lapis Lazuli). The forum was also attended by representatives of international organizations and major foreign companies.

According to the Lapis Lazuli project, railways and highways will connect the city of Torghundi in the Afghan province of Herat with Turkmenistan's Ashgabat, and further with the Caspian port of Turkmenbashi. The corridor will extend to the new port of Baku in Alat, going further through Tbilisi to Ankara with branches leading to Poti and Batumi in Georgia, and go ahead from Ankara to Istanbul.