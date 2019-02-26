Iran, Turkey begin Jolfa-Chesmeh Soraya railway exploration

By Trend





An agreement was signed to explore the economic opportunities of the construction of the Jolfa-Poldasht-Cheshmeh Soraya (Karasu) railway in Iran’s north-western East Azerbaijan Province, said Iraj Hatami, deputy director technical and infrastructure affairs of Iran's Aras Free Trade Zone, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

According to Hatami, this research project will be implemented within 18 months, with the 6.6 billion rials (app. $157,000) worth of funds from the Aras Free Trade Zone.

Hatami added that this 147-kilometer-long project will connect Iran to Europe.

"The research project will involve a 2-way transit railway. At the first stage, a transit of 6-10 million tons of cargo through one railroad will be examined," he said.

Hatami added that Turkey will also extend the railroad to Cheshmeh Soraya (the station is named after the Cheshmeh Soraya River, officially known as Karasu River in Turkish, on the Iran-Turkey border).

Aras Free Trade Zone is located in the East Azerbaijan Province of Iran.