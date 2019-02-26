Turkmenistan introducing digital system on goods turnover

By Trend





The work is underway in Turkmenistan to introduce a digital system on goods turnover in the ministry of trade and foreign economic relations of the country, Trend reports with reference to the Watan newspaper.

The ministry manages 184 enterprises, and each has sales outlets that will be combined with a digital system that allows online tracking of goods, their delivery to warehouses, stores, sales volumes, etc.

With the help of this centralized system, specialists will be able to obtain information about the provision of all objects of the trade network with goods, monitor their movement, timely replenish stocks in stores and establish uninterrupted supply of goods.

The introduction of this technology will allow conducting online reporting on sales and settlements with suppliers, as well as more effectively monitor and manage the market. Along with this, for the convenience of customers, a special website will be created with information about each store - its address, contact details, range of products, including quality indicators, date and place of production, packaging, shelf life.

It will be possible to order goods with their delivery, obtain additional information on the website. This system will provide an opportunity to study the demand in the domestic market, to analyze its trends. The introduction of the new system is scheduled to begin in Ashgabat and further expand in the regions.